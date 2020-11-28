Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 356,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $267.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.99 and a 200 day moving average of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

