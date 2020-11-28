Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 506,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.