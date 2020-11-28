Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

ACGL stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

