Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of City Office REIT worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $82,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of -908.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other City Office REIT news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.