Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.59 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

