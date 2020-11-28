Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Wabash National worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $953.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

