Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,299.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,871. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $272.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

