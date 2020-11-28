Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,945,742. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

