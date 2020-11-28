Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 187,764 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Hasbro worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.