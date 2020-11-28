Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,513 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Healthcare were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE GEN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $938.65 million for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.07%.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

