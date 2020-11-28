Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 245.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $140.56 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.