Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 41,403 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

PEG opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

