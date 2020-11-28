Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 363,408 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,408 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

