LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 94.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Shares of MASI opened at $254.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

