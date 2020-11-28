TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $7,349,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Insiders sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,014 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $325.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average of $291.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

