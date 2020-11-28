TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TTEC worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TTEC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

