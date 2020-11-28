TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,147,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.