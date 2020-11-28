TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,458 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Xencor worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Xencor by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $42.75 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.