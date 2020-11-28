BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 269.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 933.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 980.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

BioNTech stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

