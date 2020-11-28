Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 96.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

