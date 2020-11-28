TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Aphria worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aphria by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aphria by 209.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aphria by 30.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

NYSE APHA opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

