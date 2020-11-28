Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

