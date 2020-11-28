TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,297 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

