TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $250,071.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,252,679 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

