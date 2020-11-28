TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lazard worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $6,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LAZ stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

