TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of USNA opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

