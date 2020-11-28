MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of MAG Silver worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $46,627,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 81,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $889,000.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

MAG stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.