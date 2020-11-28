TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,995 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of WDC opened at $45.85 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

