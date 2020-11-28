TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $232.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $240.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

