TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Envista worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $186,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Envista stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

