ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 195.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

