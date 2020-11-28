New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 197.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 100.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

