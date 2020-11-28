John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 36.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $855.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBSS. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

