TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 68,321 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The AES by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $47,002,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of The AES by 23.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,346,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,471,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

