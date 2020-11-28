TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

