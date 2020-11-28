TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

