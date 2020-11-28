Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,336 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 730,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

HAL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

