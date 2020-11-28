Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.43 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

