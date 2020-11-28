TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

