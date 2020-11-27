Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf Sells 10,613,978 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Jamf stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.
Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $18,824,000.
Jamf Company Profile
There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.
