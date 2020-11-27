Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 10,000,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

