Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.37 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

