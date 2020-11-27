Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $20,274,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SQ opened at $212.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 343.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $214.52.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.