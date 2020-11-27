Mary T. Barra Sells 525,105 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GM opened at $45.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

