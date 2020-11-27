Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 30,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $7,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $118,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $246.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

