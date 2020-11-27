David E. Shaw Sells 567,017 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 567,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $38,347,359.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $63.60 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 717.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

