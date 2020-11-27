O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $9,011,200.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY opened at $444.14 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $292,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,989.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 34,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

