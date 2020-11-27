Alan N. Braverman Sells 48,908 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

