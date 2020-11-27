Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. Buys 375,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

