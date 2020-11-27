David E. Shaw Sells 100,364 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 100,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $6,458,423.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

